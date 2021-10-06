Ransomware

Ransomware arbitration cases opened following REvil disappearance

October 6, 2021

Mandiant now tracking prolific ransomware affiliate FIN12 as distinct threat

Joe UchillOctober 7, 2021

In a landmark designation, Mandiant classified its first ransomware affiliate as a distinct threat group, the first time it has given an organization of that type a formal name.

New proposal requires ransomware victims to report payments within 48 hours

Steve ZurierOctober 6, 2021

Proposed bill aims to help the industry gets its arms around the dramatic increase in ransomware attacks.

Lawsuits allege death, morbidity from cyberattacks: Is this the next phase of medical malpractice?

Jessica DavisOctober 6, 2021

In the last week, one lawsuit claims a ransomware attack on a hospital caused her infant’s death and another patients claims harm from a vendor-related ransomware attack. Providers need to prepare as these lawsuits become more common.

