Digital marketing firm WordFly has been impacted by a ransomware attack, spurring concern among arts organizations worldwide that have been leveraging the company's text and email marketing service, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Threat actors behind the ransomware attack had compromised WordFly's technological environment and exfiltrated various organizations' data, including email addresses, names, and other information, said WordFly. However, such information had already been deleted, noted WordFly Business Development Director of SaaS Products Kirk Bentley. "We have no evidence to suggest, before the bad actor deleted the data, that the data was leaked or disseminated elsewhere. We also have no evidence to suggest that any of this information has been, or will be, misused," added Bentley, who also noted that the incident has already been contained. Meanwhile, the Smithsonian issued a statement noting that while it was informed by WordFly that the compromised data had been deleted, it will be providing more updates regarding the incident. A similar advisory has been released by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, which also warned its customers to be wary of emails seeking personal data.