U.S. video game developer Riot Games has emphasized that it will not be providing the $10 million ransom demanded by threat actors behind a data breach last week that resulted in the theft of League of Legends source code, according to BleepingComputer. Riot Games had its build environment disrupted by the attack, with attackers stealing the source code not only for the LoL multiplayer online battle arena but also for the Teamfight Tactics auto battler game and an anti-cheating platform. Some to-be-released features were also included in the stolen source code and may not be launched following the attack. However, there has been no evidence suggesting the compromise of any player data or personal information. Riot Games has already enlisted assistance from law enforcement and other consultants amid an ongoing investigation into the incident. The attack against Riot Games comes after other video game publishers 2K Games and Rockstar Games were breached in September.