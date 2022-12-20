District of Columbia convention and sports authority Events D.C. had files stolen from a cyberattack first reported two months ago leaked by the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, last week, reports StateScoop. BlackCat has posted screenshots of an 85 GB cache showing a file directory with numerous folders containing workforce and operations information, adding that all of the stolen data has been posted after Events D.C. refused to pay the demanded ransom. "We're evaluating this apparent release of our data," said Events D.C., which operates the DC Armory and owns the Nationals Park baseball stadium, in a statement. Events D.C. previously noted in a statement on Oct. 28 that it had enlisted the services of a third-party forensics company, as well as notified law enforcement regarding the incident. Moreover, workers impacted by the breach have been given free credit-monitoring support. BlackCat's compromise of Events D.C. comes more than a year after the Washington Metropolitan Police Department had been compromised by the Babuk malware.