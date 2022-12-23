British news organization The Guardian has been impacted by a suspected ransomware attack on Dec. 20, disrupting some business services but not its online site and applications, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Employees of The Guardian have been sent emails noting ongoing problems at the publication's offices at Kings Place in London and were advised to work from home for the rest of the week as the publication's IT and engineering teams work to sort out the issues. Investigation into the incident is underway, according to a spokesperson for The Guardian. "We are continuing to publish globally to our website and apps and although some of our internal systems are affected, we are confident we will be able to publish in print tomorrow. Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic," said the spokesperson.