SiliconAngle reports that global data breach costs have reached $4.45 million in 2023, which is 15% higher than three years ago and the highest on record.
Most of the breach costs have been attributed to detection and escalation spending, which has grown 42% over the past three years, according to an IBM Security report.
Leveraging artificial intelligence in addressing data breaches was associated with 108 days shorter breach lifecycle and nearly $1.8 million in cost savings on average, while seeking law enforcement assistance was linked to a 33-day reduction in breach lifecycles and $470,000 in cost savings.
On the other hand, attacker-disclosed breaches lasted almost 80 days longer and cost about $1 million more than those identified by corporate security teams.
"Security teams must focus on where adversaries are the most successful and concentrate their efforts on stopping them before they achieve their goals. Investments in threat detection and response approaches that accelerate defenders speed and efficiency such as AI and automation are crucial to shifting this balance," said McCurdy.
BleepingComputer reports that Apple macOS users have been targeted by a widespread campaign leveraging fraudulent blockchain games to distribute the new Realst information-stealing malware, which has cryptocurrency wallet exfiltration capabilities.
Nearly 375,000 of almost 20 million information-stealing malware logs on the dark web had business application access, indicating the significant compromise of business environments achieved by infostealers, reports BleepingComputer.
Reports of individuals and groups hacking for political reasons are everywhere, but experts tell SC Media that "true" hacktivism may be dead as we redefine the term to include a broader range of motivations.