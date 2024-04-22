Red Ransomware takes credit for Targus attack

Cybernews reports that global mobile accessories manufacturer Targus was claimed to have been compromised early this month by the newly emergent Red Ransomware operation.

Targus was added to the group's "Wall of Shame" dark leak website, with Red Ransomware hinting at the imminent release of a sample of the data that was stolen in the intrusion.

Red Ransomware's admission of responsibility behind the attack comes weeks after Targus' parent firm B. Riley Financial, Inc., reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission that some of its systems were infiltrated by a threat actor. Such a compromise has prompted an immediate systems shutdown to mitigate the attack that resulted in operational disruptions but actions were immediately made to facilitate the restoration of such systems, said B. Riley in the SEC disclosure, which noted that profits are not expected to be affected by the incident. B. Riley has yet to comment on Red Ransomware's claims.