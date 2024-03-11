Reported Paysign data breach under investigation

U.S. financial services provider Paysign has launched an investigation into claims that one of its databases containing more than 1.2 million consumer records had been compromised in a data breach last week and leaked on a hacking forum, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Threat actor "emo" took responsibility for the breach, which they claimed resulted in the exposure of Paysign clients' full names, birthdates, phone numbers, addresses, and account balances. Despite stating that a probe into the alleged data breach and sale of customer data has commenced, Acuity neither confirmed nor denied experiencing any security incident. "We take the security of our customers’ information very seriously. There has been no disruption to our services, and Paysign cardholders may continue to use their accounts," said the card payment solutions and integrated payment processing firm. Such a claimed attack on Paysign comes months after the firm entered a product development partnership with Mastercard.