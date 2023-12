Sony-owned video game developer Insomniac Games had its systems claimed to be hacked by the Rhysida ransomware gang , reports Cyber Daily . Some of the stolen data, including internal emails, employee passport scans, confidential documents, and details regarding the company's upcoming Wolverine game, as well as a personal file from voice actor Yuri Lowenthal who voiced Peter Parker in the latest Spider-Man video game, have already been leaked by Rhysida, which has been peddling the exfiltrated information for $2 million worth of Bitcoin in its entirety. "With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data. Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data," said Rhysida on its leak site, adding that only a lone buyer will be accepted. Such an attack has already been acknowledged by Sony, which has already commenced an investigation. "We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted," said a Sony spokesperson.