Online gaming platform Roblox has disclosed being impacted by a third-party security issue, which Have I Been Pwned reported to have compromised 3,943 developer accounts, according to The Verge. Attendees at the Roblox Developer Conference from 2017 to 2020 had their personal information, including names, birthdates, email, IP, and home addresses, phone numbers, usernames, and T-shirt sizes, exposed in the data breach, which may have occurred prior to December 18, 2020. One of Hunt's sources noted that only niche cheating communities within the gaming platform have been affected by the incident, with malicious emails, texts, and calls being sent to some high-profile users whose data had been exposed. "We engaged independent experts to support the investigation led by our information security team. Those who are impacted will receive an email communicating the next steps we are taking to support them. We will continue to be vigilant in monitoring and vetting the cyber security posture of Roblox and our third-party vendors," a Roblox spokesperson said.