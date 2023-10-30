Russian internet providers targeted by Ukrainian hackers

Russian internet providers Krimtelekom, Miranda-media, and MirTelekom, which have been operating in Ukrainian territories invaded by Russia, had their operations temporarily disrupted on Oct. 27 by a distributed denial-of-service attack deployed by Ukrainian hacktivist operation IT Army, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While Miranda-media noted that 80% of its services had been restored by Friday evening, other internet connections across various Crimean regions continued to be impacted by the DDoS attack. Such an intrusion comes weeks after a series of IT Army attacks against Crimean internet providers, one of which was able to take down a Crimean city's surveillance cameras. "Isolating the peninsula's logistics and infrastructure is crucial for its eventual liberation and to hinder military supplies," said IT Army. Ukraine's major telecommunications providers were previously noted by Security Service of Ukraine Cyber Department Head Illia Vitiuk to have been subjected to attempted attacks by Russia, which were successfully averted.