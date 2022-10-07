ZDNET reports that 90% of security leaders worldwide believed that their organizations are not adequately addressing cybersecurity risks. Continuously evolving cybersecurity threats and the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage have been a major challenge for cybersecurity leaders, with 45% of IT executives giving more security responsibilities to existing staff as 45% and 42% leverage automation technology and outsource security, respectively, according to Foundry's 2022 Security Priorities Study. Automation has been cited as crucial in bolstering incident response and security staff retention, with 34% of surveyed firms evaluating Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response tools. The findings also showed that most cybersecurity incidents have been attributed by respondents to non-malicious user error, followed by third-party security flaws, unpatched software bugs, and software supply chain attacks. Technology investments and cybersecurity training have also been noted to be lacking by respondents, but 51% said that endpoint security protections are underway, while 46% are intending to increase cyber training initiatives, the report revealed.