Boeing has launched an investigation into an alleged ransomware attack by the LockBit ransomware operation , which was claimed to have resulted in the exfiltration of "a tremendous amount" of data from its systems, Reuters reports. LockBit has also warned that such a trove of stolen sensitive data would be exposed should the major aerospace firm fail to pay the ransom by Nov. 2. "For now we will not send lists or samples to protect the company BUT we will not keep it like that until the deadline," said LockBit in a post on its data leak site. No further details regarding the extent of data compromise and the ransom demand have been provided. LockBit was noted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to be the most prolific ransomware group around the world last year, with the group reported to have compromised 1,700 organizations across the U.S. since its emergence in January 2020.