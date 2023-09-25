SecurityWeek reports that organizations across the IT, energy, and government sectors had significantly lower budgets for industrial control systems and operational technology cybersecurity this year, compared with 2022.
Moreover, the rate of organizations that did not have any ICS/OT cybersecurity rose from 7% to over 21% between 2022 and 2023, according to a SANS Institute survey. However, more than 60% reported considering investments in systems that would bolster control system asset visibility within the next 18 months, while 30% expressed plans to strengthen their control system networks' anomaly and intrusion detection systems.
Most respondents also reported that their penetration testing systems have been targeted at devices on Level 3 and DMZ of the Purdue Model, while threat intelligence for strengthening OT security posture was mostly obtained through public data.
"Although some facilities may be in a low budget cycle for 2023, it's imperative that they continue focusing on their ICS cybersecurity roadmap. This means spending on what will provide the highest return to reduce the highest known risks," said SANS.
CNN reports that major U.S. voting equipment vendors Election Systems & Software, Unisyn, and Hart InterCivic have taken part in a new cybersecurity testing program that would subject election systems to cybersecurity stress tests ahead of next year's polls in an effort to combat false election rigging claims during the 2020 election.
Kansas city disrupted by cyberattack Officials at the City of Pittsburg, Kansas have confirmed that its government phone, email, and online payment systems have been impacted by a cyberattack identified over the weekend, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.