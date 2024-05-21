Startup c/side aims to secure 3rd-party web browser scripts

San Francisco-based c/side has emerged from stealth mode with $1.7 million in funding to develop cybersecurity solutions targeting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts used within web browsers, reports Tech Funding News.

Third-party scripts are essential for functionalities like chatbots and analytics but pose significant security risks if not properly managed. The company aims to fill the gap left by traditional security solutions, which typically safeguard against inbound attacks but overlook external script threats that target user browsers.

c/side’s toolkit employs AI-powered detection to monitor, optimize, and secure third-party scripts, enhancing both security and website performance by up to 30%. This aligns with the new PCI DSS 4.0 compliance standards, which demand stricter security measures for third-party scripts.

Kevin Weil of Scribble Ventures highlighted c/side's focus on securing the browser supply chain against zero-day attacks, leveraging the team's extensive experience from JP Morgan, Cloudflare, and Microsoft.

Founder and CEO Simon Wijckmans emphasized the real-time threat detection and mitigation capabilities of their advanced proxy service, offering a free tier to broaden accessibility for businesses needing robust web security solutions.