Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Stronger water cybersecurity sought by new legislation

Water drop

(Adobe Stock)

StateScoop reports that new legislation that would establish the Water Risk and Resilience Organization to strengthen cybersecurity in water and wastewater systems across the U.S. was unveiled by Reps. John Duarte, R-Calif., and Rick Crawford, R-Ariz.

The non-federal agency, which will include cybersecurity and water system experts, would be tasked with developing and enforcing water cybersecurity requirements with the guidance of the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the bill, which notes the agency's operation to be akin to the electric sector's North American Electrical Corporation and the Federal Electric Regulatory Commission.

"Foreign adversaries such as Russia and China have utilized cyberattacks to target critical infrastructure such as water systems. This bill is a more proactive approach to safeguarding our drinking and wastewater from these types of attacks," Crawford said.

Such a development comes after U.S. governors were urged by the EPA and Department of National Security Affairs to remediate water system vulnerabilities.

Related

Nexperia impacted by cyberattack

Nexperia had some of its servers confirmed to be compromised in a cyberattack last month following a report from Dutch broadcast firm RTL detailing attackers' claims of having exfiltrated hundreds of gigabytes of data from the Chinese-owned Dutch semiconductor manufacturer, according to Cybernews.

Hunters International demands $10M from Hoya

Major Japanese global optical products manufacturer Hoya Corporation was demanded by the Hunters International ransomware-as-a-service operation to pay $10 million to prevent exposure of data stolen from a cyberattack initially disclosed last week, reports BleepingComputer.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.