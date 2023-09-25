T-Mobile has denied being impacted by a cyberattack in April that compromised employee information after VX-Underground reported that it had been notified by threat actors of the attack, which occurred immediately after the telecommunications provider was breached in March, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Attackers were reported by VX-Underground to have stolen 90 GB of employee data, which has been proliferating in Telegram, Discord, and cybercrime forums but T-Mobile said that such data was not exfiltrated from a breach of its systems but from an "independently owned authorized retailer," which a BreachForums post noted to be Connectivity Source, and that no T-Mobile employee information was exposed. Impacted by the Connectivity Source breach were employee IDs and login details, Social Security numbers, service account details, and employment tenure, according to the post. Such denial comes just days after T-Mobile attributed the exposure of fewer than 100 clients' personal and payment information to a temporary system glitch, which it said was immediately addressed.