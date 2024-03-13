Breach, Network Security

Third-party breach impacts Acer Philippines

data breach

Acer Philippines had some of its employee data exfiltrated and leaked for free following a cyberattack against a third-party vendor, BleepingComputer reports.

Such a compromise was claimed by attacker 'ph1ns' to have been a result of a data theft attack, which also involved data wiping on the targeted servers. Investigation into the incident alongside the third-party vendor and law enforcement is already underway, according to Acer Philippines, which emphasized that the intrusion did not affect any customer data. In a separate statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Acer Philippines stressed that none of its systems have been compromised due to the incident. Such a third-party breach follows several security incidents impacting the Taiwanese computer giant over the years, including the compromise of a server with replacement digital product keys, BIOS images, and software tools in February 2023, the exfiltration of millions of customer records as part of an attack against its Indian after-sales service unit in October 2021, and a REvil ransomware attack in March 2021.

