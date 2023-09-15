BleepingComputer reports that the UK's Greater Manchester Police has been impacted by a data breach stemming from a ransomware attack against a service supplier, which also caters to other UK organizations.

Information compromised in the incident includes the personal information of some of the police department's employees but financial data is unlikely to have been impacted, according to GMP Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane.

"…[W]e have contacted the Information Commissioners Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported," McFarlane added.

Such an intrusion follows third-party breaches affecting the UK's Metropolitan Police and the Police Service of Northern Ireland during the past month.

Metropolitan Police had data from 47,000 police officers and staff, including names, ranks, and vetting levels, exposed after a cyberattack against ID card and access pass manufacturer Digital ID, while 10,000 police officers of PSNI also had their personally identifiable information stolen, some of which were already leaked online.