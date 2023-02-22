The U.S.'s intelligence-gathering efforts amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have been continuously undermined by Russia but success has been limited, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. CIA Director William Burns noted that while there have been concerns about providing excessive intelligence data to Ukraine in the first few days following the invasion due to Russia's efforts, the Biden administration realized that Ukraine would not be successful in averting Russian forces with restrictive intelligence sharing. "The intelligence sharing that we engage in and its a two-way street, weve learned a lot from our NATO partners, we learn a lot from the Ukrainians as well has been the essential cement in the coalition that the president has organized" said Burns at the Munich Security Conference. Meanwhile, China has been regarded by Burns to be intently watching the Russia-Ukraine war, and while Chinese President Xi Jinping has been worried about the cybersecurity coalition formed by the Biden administration, the country's cybersecurity capabilities should not be underestimated.