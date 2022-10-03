Threat actors have been noted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to be exploiting a critical Atlassian BitBucket Server and Data Center vulnerability in their attacks, prompting the inclusion of the flaw in its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, according to The Hacker News. The command injection bug, tracked as CVE-2022-36804, could be leveraged by threat actors with public repository access or the necessary Bitbucket repository read permissions to facilitate arbitrary code execution. "All versions of Bitbucket Server and Datacenter released after 6.10.17 including 7.0.0 and newer are affected, this means that all instances that are running any versions between 7.0.0 and 8.3.0 inclusive are affected by this vulnerability," said Atlassian in an advisory in late August. While CISA did not provide more details on the process and extent of vulnerability exploitation, its inclusion in the KEV requires federal civilian executive branch agencies to address the bug by October 21.