More than 12 new members from the private and government sectors have been welcomed to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, while updates have also been introduced for the agency's cross-sector cybersecurity performance goals, according to SecurityWeek. Some of the committee's new members include VMware Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer Alex Tosheff, Google Vice President of Privacy, Safety and Security Engineering Royal Hansen, Atlantic Health System President and CEO Brian Gragnolati, former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, former lawmakers Jim Langevin and John Katko, and former U.K. National Cyber Security Centre CEO Ciaran Martin. "Chosen for their deep expertise in critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and governance, these members will add important new perspectives to the CSACs work, particularly given this years additional focus on corporate cyber responsibility, technology product safety, and efforts to raise the cyber hygiene baseline of target rich-cyber poor entities like hospitals, K-12 school districts, and water utilities," said CISA Director Jen Easterly. Meanwhile, industry feedback has prompted CISA to update CPGs to align more with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.