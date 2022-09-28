TechCrunch reports that Israeli defense contractor Elbit's U.S. arm Elbit Systems of America had its network impacted by a data breach in June, compromising data belonging to 369 employees. Individuals affected by the breach may have had their names, birthdates, addresses, ethnicity, Social Security numbers, and direct deposit information stolen as a result of the incident, said Elbit Systems of America in a breach notification filed with the Maine Attorney General's Office. While Elbit Systems of America noted that the attack involved an attempt to meddle with its cyber operations, it did not name its attackers nor the reason it was being targeted. Israel-based parent firm Elbit Systems has been involved in developing intelligence-collecting, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems for governments worldwide, with its Cyberbit subsidiary being found by Citizen Lab researchers to have created commercial spyware being leveraged by the Ethiopian government in espionage efforts on U.S.- and U.K.-based Ethiopian dissidents.