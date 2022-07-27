Thirty percent of employees were unaware about their role in maintaining corporate cybersecurity posture, even though 99% of IT and security leaders noted the importance of a strong security culture in ensuring the strength of their organizations' security posture, according to VentureBeat. Moreover, security incidents are very likely to be reported by only 39% of employees, which may present increased breach investigation and remediation challenges, a Tessian report revealed. The findings indicate a disconnect between security leaders and employees, with most employees noting that security training experiences provided by their organizations have not been engaging. "Employees focus on what they perceive their role to be. If leadership treats security as separate from everyday work, if security is only spoken about during annual training time, people will do what matches with their perception of their job," said Tessian Head of Trust and Compliance Kim Burton, who added that more specialized and entertaining training sessions may increase employees' involvement in cybersecurity.