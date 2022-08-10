Cyberwarfare would eventually lead to the loss of human lives as per threats from Killmilk, the founder and former leader of Russian hacking operation Killnet, after threats have been made to attack major U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin, reports Newsweek. "Soon, I and Killnet will launch powerful attacks on European and American enterprises, which will indirectly lead to casualties. I will do my best to make these regions and countries answer for each of our soldiers," said Killmilk in a translated statement. Russian news site Life reported that Lockheed Martin was targeted with "a new type of attack" after the U.S. had provided Ukraine with the manufacturer's M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. However, Lockheed Martin denied any attacks on its systems. "We are aware of the reports and have policies and procedures in place to mitigate cyberthreats to our business. We remain confident in the integrity of our robust, multi-layered information systems and data security," said a Lockheed Martin spokesperson.