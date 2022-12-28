The militarys strategy for cyberspace defense is continuously being rebuilt as the organization absorbs new information and learns from lessons from past operations and those of others, according to Kurt Sanger, former deputy general counsel of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, in an interview with The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Sanger, who said he initially helped create the post around eight years ago before eventually filling it, said 2016 was a turning point in cyberspace security operations as Cyber Command undertook offensive operations against the Islamic State.From that point onward, theoretical concepts suddenly became reality and the command had to address logistical issues in an operational environment for the first time, Sanger said. Asked about what the government can do to improve cyberspace operations, Sanger said the private sector needs to be pulled inmore into coordinated or combined operations with Cyber Command or the FBI, or at least increase its level of information sharing with the government.