FTC: VoIP providers must deliver requested info on robocalls

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has ordered voice-over-internet protocol service providers to provide requested information during robocall probes to avoid facing legal action, reports BleepingComputer
.
"Companies that receive FTC Civil Investigative Demands must promptly produce all required information. These demands are not voluntary. Companies that don’t respond fully, or don’t respond at all, will have to answer to a federal district court judge, as these cases demonstrate," said FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine.
The order, which required XCast Labs and Deltracon Inc to hand over necessary information for the agency's investigation on illegal robocalls, comes after Alcazar Networks had been sued by the FTC in December 2020 for helping enable illegal telemarketing calls.
"The Commission frequently issues Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to VoIP service providers that carry potentially illegal calls to collect important information to help stop the calls, including information about the company’s customers and efforts to comply with the Telemarketing Sales Rule," said the FTC.