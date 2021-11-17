Guilty plea expected from alleged FIN7 member

Ukrainian national Denys Iarmak, who was allegedly a member of the FIN7
hacking group, is poised to enter a guilty plea for his involvement in fraudulent activity that resulted in the theft of over $1 billion around the world, CyberScoop
reports.
Iarmak, who has been charged for aggravated identity theft, intentional protected computer damage and wire fraud, plans to change his non-guilty plea at a May 2020 hearing, according to a notification from his lawyers to a Washington state federal court. A plea deal has also been agreed upon by the lawyers but it remains unclear on which charges Iarmak intends to plead guilty to.
The imminent plea change from Iarmak comes after his alleged associates Fedir Hladyr and Andrii Kolpakov were sentenced to 10 years and seven years imprisonment, respectively. Hladyr was convicted of managing the hacking group's instant messaging service used for real-time communication, while Kolpakov was found guilty of supervising hackers.