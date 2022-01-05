Threat intelligence

Morgan Stanley OKs $60M settlement for data security lawsuit

Morgan Stanley has agreed to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed by nearly 15 million customers with a $60 million settlement, reports Reuters.

The lawsuit alleged the Wall Street bank's negligence in personal data exposures stemming from its failure to appropriately retire some of its legacy IT systems. Two of Morgan Stanley's wealth management data centers, which contained unencrypted customer data, have not been decommissioned before being resold to unauthorized third parties, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also noted the disappearance of some older Morgan Stanley servers after they were transferred to an outside vendor three years ago. However, the servers have been recovered, based on court papers.

Settlement papers showed that Morgan Stanley has denied being in the wrong and emphasized the adoption of ""substantial"" data security practice upgrades. Meanwhile, individuals who filed the suit will be receiving two or more years of fraud insurance coverage, as well as up to $10,000 in out-of-pocket loss reimbursements.

Related

Threat intelligence
China poses significant quantum computing threat

While China is not expected to reach the same levels of quantum computing as the US and Europe by the middle of the decade, it may get ahead in terms of attaining limited quantum computing use cases, and Chinese threat groups are poised to continue targeting Western quantum computing research to ensure the advancement of the country's capabilities.

Related Events

prestitial ad