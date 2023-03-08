U.S. Cyber Command and National Security Agency Head Gen. Paul Nakasone has pushed continued leadership of both agencies following a high-level review noting the "substantial benefits" of the dual hat structure since Cyber Command's inception in 2010, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Despite the lack of a policy recommendation, the review, which was led by former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph F. Dunford Jr., favored the joint leadership of both the Cyber Command and the NSA following the agencies' key role in protecting the U.S. elections, strengthening military cyber operations, and combating ransomware operations, Nakasone wrote in a testimony to a Senate panel. "Success in protecting the national security of the United States in cyberspace would be more costly and less decisive with two separate organizations under two separate leaders. The enduring relationship is vital for both organizations to meet the strategic challenges of our adversaries as they mature their capabilities against the United States," wrote Nakasone.