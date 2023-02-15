Ninety-six percent of IT and business leaders across 13 countries surveyed by Mandiant reported satisfaction with their organization's threat intelligence quality but 79% noted that threat insights have not been leveraged in making most of their organizations' cybersecurity decisions, according to CRN. Threat intelligence may not be contributing much to cybersecurity decision-making due to organizations being overwhelmed by the amount of information they have been receiving, said Mandiant Vice President of Intelligence Analysis John Hultquist. While intelligence feeds could provide insights into advanced persistent threat operations and security vulnerabilities, Hultquist noted that tailored intelligence could be more beneficial in helping organizations focus on threats and bugs that require immediate attention. "I think a lot of organizations make decisions based solely on their environment but fail to take into account the adversary, and whether or not they can even make use of these vulnerabilities, or whether or not theres proof-of-concept code, or how broad the distribution of exploits is. That information should be there in your risk calculus especially when you are trying to use a limited budget to make the best decisions," said Hultquist.