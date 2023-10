Cybersecurity directives mandating passenger and freight railroad carriers to bolster the cybersecurity infrastructure amid increasingly prevalent threats against the sector have been updated and renewed by the Transportation Security Administration for another year, reports WWLP-22News . Revisions to the three directives, which have been worked on by the TSA in partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration, include required annual evaluations of at least two cyber incident response plan objectives, as well as annual cybersecurity assessment plan submissions among railroad carrier owners and operators. "The renewal is the right thing to do to keep the nations railroad systems secure against cyber threats, and these updates sustain the strong cybersecurity measures already in place for the railroad industry. TSA's partnerships with CISA, FRA, and the railroad industry have been, and will continue to be, instrumental in our work towards strengthening resilience and preventing harm," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.