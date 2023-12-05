UK denies reported hacking of Sellafield nuclear site

The UK has disputed a report from The Guardian noting that its Sellafield nuclear site had its networks hacked by Russia- and China-linked hacking groups, stating that there has been no evidence suggesting such a compromise, according to Reuters. "Our monitoring systems are robust and we have a high degree of confidence that no such malware exists on our system. This was confirmed to the Guardian well in advance of publication, along with rebuttals to a number of other inaccuracies in their reporting," said the UK government. The Guardian's report was also debunked by the UK's Office of Nuclear Registration in a separate statement although the ONR said that it has significantly increased surveillance of the nuclear fuel reprocessing and nuclear waste storage facility amid the discovery of cybersecurity gaps. "Some specific matters are subject to an ongoing investigation process, so we are unable to comment further at this time," added the ONR.