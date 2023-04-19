TechCrunch reports that major U.S. network infrastructure firm CommScope had its internal and employee data exposed by the Vice Society ransomware operation. Aside from leaking CommScope's internal files, technical drawings, and invoices, Vice Society also listed thousands of employees' data, including full names, phone numbers, postal and email addresses, Social Security numbers, and bank account details, as well as passport and visa document scans. CommScope confirmed that its IT infrastructure was compromised by a ransomware attack on March 27, but Vice Society's claims are still under investigation. "We are working with our third-party experts to validate those claims and to understand the nature of the information at issue as a top priority. We are undergoing a thorough review of any impacted data with all possible speed," said CommScope spokesperson Cheryl Przychodni, who emphasized that there was no evidence suggesting the compromise of customer data as a result of the ransomware attack.