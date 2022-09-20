Video game company Rockstar Games has confirmed being impacted by a "network intrusion" that has resulted in the theft of early footage for the upcoming installment of the Grand Theft Auto series, The Hacker News reports. "At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects," said Rockstar Games, which added that confidential system files have been accessed by the attacker but did not clarify the compromise of any data aside from the game footage. Ninety video clips from Grand Theft Auto VI have been exposed on GTAForums over the weekend by "teapotuberhacker," an 18-year-old believed to be behind the cyberattack on Uber. Forum messages by teapotuberhacker noted that the videos were downloaded from Slack, with the attacker looking to negotiate with Rockstar Games to reach a deal. "I will leak more if Rockstar/Take2 doesn't pay me," said the attacker on 4chan.