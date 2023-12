Bankrupt Bitcoin ATM firm Coin Cloud had its systems claimed to be hacked by unknown threat actors last month but questions remain about the true nature of the intrusion, according to TechCrunch . Information stolen by attackers, which was reported by vx-underground to include personal data from 300,000 customers and photos from 70,000 clients, was noted by Andrew Barnard, the CEO of Bitcoin ATM that has acquired certain Coin Cloud assets, to have been exfiltrated much earlier and only recently became part of the threat actors' data extortion efforts. "It doesn't look like the services which Coin Cloud kept alive were recently breached from what we were shown. Therefore it's reasonable to assume this is data that has already been stolen from one of the previous times Coin Cloud was hacked. It's an assumption, but a reasonable one. It's impossible to really say when the data was compromised or who did it," said Barnard, who added that potential source code compromise could have enabled access to clients' Know Your Customer information.