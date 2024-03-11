Underage youths’ data peddled by data brokers

Ongoing sales of data belonging to underage individuals were disclosed by 24 of 480 data brokers recognized by the California Privacy Protection Agency, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Moreover, youths' precise geolocation and reproductive health details were reported to be sold by 79 and 25 of brokers, respectively, as required by the state's DELETE Act, which would also permit the deletion of consumer data upon request, according to a report from the state. Privacy advocate Tom Kemp said that the study shows the increased transparency introduced by the approval of the DELETE Act. "This is a big win for consumers to know who has their data and what type of sensitive data they are collecting and selling on each and every one of us and our kids," Kemp said. However, the findings also emphasize the severely lacking safeguards for children's privacy, noted expert Justin Sherman, who also urged revisions to the federal COPPA law to prevent the collection and sale of children's data.