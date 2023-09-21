The U.S. National Security Agency's Tailored Access Operations Unit was accused by China of compromising Huawei servers since 2009, BNN Bloomberg reports. Infiltrated Huawei servers were then allegedly leveraged by the U.S. to facilitate tens of thousands of attacks against China in 2022, said China's Ministry of State Security in a WeChat post. Such claims come after Huawei revealed a smartphone using a proprietarily designed chipset made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. amid U.S. sanctions, which Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted to be an overextension of its national security. "What we want to tell the U.S. is that suppression and containing of China will not stop China's development. It will only make us more resolved in our development," said Mao. Both the U.S. and China have been grappling over cyberattacks following Edward Snowden's allegations involving U.S. espionage efforts. China has also been accused by the U.S. and cybersecurity experts of launching West-targeted state-sponsored cyber operations.