US critical infrastructure bombarded with Chinese cyberattacks

Nearly two dozen critical infrastructure organizations across the U.S., including an oil and gas pipeline and a Hawaii-based water utility, had their computer systems infiltrated by Chinese state-sponsored threat operations during the past 12 months, reports The Washington Post . While no industrial control system compromise or disruptions have been reported, such incidents suggest that China is looking to hinder U.S. efforts to assist Taiwan in the event of a conflict, according to U.S. officials. Such a development comes after the discovery of the Volt Typhoon cyber campaign, which National Security Agency Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Director Morgan Adamski noted spans Hawaii and other parts of the Indo-Pacific region. "It is very clear that Chinese attempts to compromise critical infrastructure are in part to pre-position themselves to be able to disrupt or destroy that critical infrastructure in the event of a conflict, to either prevent the United States from being able to project power into Asia or to cause societal chaos inside the United States to affect our decision-making around a crisis," said Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Executive Director Brandon Wales, who noted the significant shift in Chinese threat efforts that once prioritized cyberespionage.