Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence

US jails former Amazon security engineer for DeFi hacks

Cryptocurrency with blurred city abstract lights background

(Adobe Stock)

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that former Amazon security engineer Shakeeb Ahmed was given a three-year prison sentence after exfiltrating more than $12.3 million from two decentralized finance cryptocurrency exchanges hacked in July 2022, The Hacker News reports.

Aside from returning the stolen amount, Ahmed has also been ordered to pay more than $5 million in restitution to the impacted DeFi exchanges.

Millions of dollars have been exfiltrated by Ahmed from an unnamed DeFi cryptocurrency exchange after exploiting a smart contract vulnerability that enabled the insertion of fraudulent pricing data, with the hacker later agreeing to return most of the stolen assets provided that the firm did not report the flash loan intrusion, according to the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, another $3.6 million was stolen from an attack against Nirvana Finance, which resulted in the DeFi exchange's closure, with Ahmed then laundering all of the exfiltrated funds through cross-chain bridges, the Justice Department noted.

Related

New online data privacy legislation examined

Mounting concerns regarding the operations of major data brokers in the U.S. have prompted House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodger, R-Wash., and Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to introduce the American Privacy Rights Act that would regulate data collection, security, and sharing practices of such entities, CyberScoop reports.

US, Australia apprehend Firebird RAT developer

The FBI and Australian Federal Police have partnered to arrest and indict an unnamed Australian who developed Firebird/Hive remote access trojan and California-based Edmond Chakhmakchyan, also known as Corruption, who allegedly marketed the RAT, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.