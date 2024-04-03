US, UK forge AI safety collaboration

ZDNET reports that the accelerated artificial intelligence growth has prompted the U.S. and the UK to join hands in bolstering AI safety and testing.

Aside from facilitating more rigorous AI model evaluations that could prompt improved government adoption of the technology, the partnership, which was led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, would also involve stronger information sharing between both countries as they pursue joint technical research on AI.

"This will work to underpin a common approach to AI safety testing, allowing researchers on both sides of the Atlantic — and around the world — to coalesce around a common scientific foundation," said both countries in a statement.

Such a development comes days after the White House introduced AI safeguards that federal agencies should implement by December.

"Federal agencies have a distinct responsibility to identify and manage AI risks because of the role they play in our society, and the public must have confidence that the agencies will protect their rights and safety," said the White House.