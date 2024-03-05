Votiro rolls out DDR platform

SiliconAngle reports that Votiro Cybersec has launched a new unified platform for data detection and response that can extend its protection to include data in files that are in transit across an organization.

Votiro says its DDR platform provides real-time cybersecurity by identifying, analyzing, and addressing threats that target sensitive and regulated data within an enterprise while also ensuring that the organization meets data privacy and compliance requirements.

The tool can detect and respond to data as they arrive, even those that are in transit through channels including cloud storage, collaboration tools, or consumer-facing portals, as well as data employed in generative AI applications. The platform also has analytics capabilities to show how and when the data and files are shared, aligning with zero-trust security principles.

Other features include continuous monitoring for personally identifiable information and sensitive company data with alerts for any data-related threats, and proactive scans on incoming content for known and unknown threats, enabling preventive actions before the data reaches the endpoint.