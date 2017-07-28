Republicans want a second special counsel to investigate actions during the 2016 presidential election.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, House Judiciary Committee Republicans called for a special counsel to investigate the 2016 presidential election and actions by members of the Obama administration as well as Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information over her private email server.

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the campaign and possible collusion with members of the Trump team, rumblings that a double standard was being applied had grown louder.

Noting the need to "restore public confidence in our nation's justice system and its investigators, specifically the Department of Justice and the FBI,” the committee, led by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, wrote in letter, “We need to enable these agencies to perform their necessary and important law enforcement and intelligence functions full unhindered by politics.”

Mueller's probe, the lawmakers said, “is narrow in scope and many concerns arising out of the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath are not being investigated.” They want a second counsel independent of Mueller to investigate, among others, Clinton, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former FBI Director James Comey, whose own investigation into Russian interference in the election was well underway when Donald Trump fired him in the spring.



