While organizations continue to find themselves in a reactive position due to the growing sophistication of malicious actors and the escalation of targeted attacks, ongoing analysis of the threat landscape in Fortinet's 1H 2023 Global Threat Landscape Report provides valuable intelligence that can serve as an early warning system of potential threat activity. It helps security leaders prioritize their security strategy and patching efforts. In this SC In Focus episode, Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist & Global VP Threat Intelligence, FortiGuard Labs, walks CRA's Bill Brenner through the report highlights.