Sophos Summit 2021: Attendees’ real-world cybersecurity experiences

Educate on the different roles available within cybersecurity. Let young people know about the broad range of cybersecurity jobs that exist–if they don’t know about a role it’s hard to make it a future career focus
Make cybersecurity relevant. Engage with young people on cybersecurity in a way that is meaningful for them, and their experiences to-date
Provide hands-on opportunities. Give young people the opportunity to learn real-world cyber defense skills and built their interest in this area–and your organization–as a future career path
Go to them. We need to engage with Gen Z on the platforms and the communication channels that they use, and not expect them to come to us
Shift the portrayal of people in cybersecurity. Show a more representative and inclusive picture so everyone feels welcome, and reflect the reality of cybersecurity not the Hollywood version
Amazon Web Services and cybersecurity firms Presidio and Crowdstrike have collaborated on developing a new Ransomware Mitigation Kit designed to help companies prevent ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity incidents and mitigate the impact if they do occur, according to ZDNet.
Today’s columnist, Darren Williams of BlackFog, argues for a more proactive approach to security to prevent ransomware attacks like the one earlier this year on Colonial Pipeline. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)