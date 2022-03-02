Everyone needs cloud security: Here’s why 

BrandView

Like many fields in cyber, a cloud security role doesn’t have a well-defined set of responsibilities or skills. This is primarily due to the vast number of vendors offering software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) models, and the various types of these on offer.

Organizations might use a hybrid cloud, public cloud, private cloud, or even what’s dubbed the multicloud, in which a mixture of services between multiple vendors are used for technical or business reasons, such as cost.

There are also a plethora of tools and technologies deployed into the cloud, so cloud security engineers (and related roles) need a large pool of knowledge and dedication to continue to upskill.

Your role might involve correctly configuring various cloud services and deployed technologies such as Kubernetes, ensuring there is adequate logging and telemetry in cloud environments, or correctly hardening identity and access management.

But it’s not just cloud security engineers who use these services. A large portion of engineering roles make use of the technologies deployed in the cloud. For instance, software engineers leverage various cloud services to optimize applications and improve scalability, or testers might create on-demand ephemeral environments to manage. Everyone can benefit from knowing security principles and best practices when using cloud environments.

The flexibility of cloud deployments results in a complex but powerful infrastructure. Securely designing, implementing, and maintaining these environments should be fundamental to any organization. In 2019, Gartner Inc. estimated that by 2025 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault. Although stated more than two years ago, the risk hasn’t changed, and cloud breaches resulting from a simple configuration error continue to rise.

Cloud security at Immersive Labs

Our cloud security labs aren’t just aimed at typical cloud security engineering roles. Whether you’re a software engineer, a CISO, or just want to learn more about the topic and its associated risks, our cloud series practically teaches a range of techniques to enhance cyber workforce optimization initiatives.

Our current lab library includes all the modern technologies you’d expect to find when learning about the cloud. If you're a developer using Docker to build containers or a systems administrator managing Kubernetes, our labs allow you to pick up the fundamentals of a tool then dive deeper into the security topics around them. We use the latest industry best practices in our content to ensure your skills are continuously up to date.

Two of our cloud security lab series

Amazon Web Services

Our cloud security offering now also covers the all-important topic of Amazon Web Services (AWS). With on-demand access, you can be immersed in a real AWS environment within one minute. You don’t need your own account and don’t need to worry about deploying infrastructure. We’ve done the boring work for you so you can get stuck into AWS and its security principles straight away.

From S3 to EC2, these brand new hands-on labs are designed to teach users how to set up and deploy various services and technology stacks in AWS securely.

We’ll verify your progress automatically as you work through the series, ensuring you follow our best practice guidance which is critical for exercising, evidencing, and equipping your security capabilities.