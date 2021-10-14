Supply chain breaches negatively affect 97% of study respondents

Researcher Alissa Knight found pervasive authorization vulnerabilities in an app ecosystem of 48 FHIR apps and APIs that enabled access to patient data. APIs are intended as the backbone of health care interoperability.
The days of third-party risk management being a check-the-box exercise are fast fading, Linda Tuck Chapman, CEO of the Third Party Risk Institute, told Derek Johnson during a SC Media eSummit fireside discussion.
Rockwell Automation's Dawn Cappelli discusses how the company approached third-party risk after the NotPetya cyberattack, as well as how operations could be disrupted by attacks on suppliers and manufacturers.