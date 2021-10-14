Third-party risk, Breach

Supply chain breaches negatively affect 97% of study respondents

October 14, 2021
In an aerial view, shipping containers and container ships are seen at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2021, near Los Angeles. Amid nationwide record-high demand for imported goods and supply chain issues, the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are currently seeing unprecedented congestion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Related

Related Events

prestitial ad