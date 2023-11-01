Citrix NetScaler bug protection: Close all active sessions, says Mandiant

Mandiant Consulting advised security teams that only applying the patch that was released to fix a recent Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway vulnerability was not enough — they need to close all active sessions to ensure that the vulnerable code is not resident in memory.

The vulnerability — CVE-2023-4966, which is rated a critical 9.4 by Citrix — lets attackers steal the token of recently connected users, allowing the attacker to gain access to whatever resources the user has permissions to access in Citrix.

Once this happens Mandiant, now a part of Google, has observed that threat actors can perform credential harvesting, move laterally in the victim’s network via remote desktop protocol (RDP), and conduct reconnaissance of the victim’s environment. Mandiant also said it’s investigating intrusions across multiple verticals, including legal and professional services, technology, and government organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific and Japan regions.

“The vast majority of organizations that patched early and killed sessions will be fine,” said Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer at Mandiant Consulting. “However, certain organizations were targeted when this was a zero-day. While we don't know the motivation of the zero-day intrusion activity, we are assessing whether it's related to espionage intentions. So for organizations that are normally concerned about espionage, they should look into this more closely.”

In an Oct. 31 blog post, Mandiant outlined the following techniques for security teams to consider to identify potential exploitation of CVE-2023-4966 and session hijacking:

Investigate requests to the vulnerable HTTP/S endopoint from a WAF.

Identify suspicious login patterns based on NetScaler logs.

Identify suspicious virtual desktop agent Windows Registry keys.

Conduct analysis of memory core dump files.

Callie Guenther, senior manager, cyber threat research at Critical Start, agreed with Mandiant that the release of a patch by Citrix is just the beginning of the response required. Here’s some recommendations from Guenther for security teams: