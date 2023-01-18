Lookout's Mobile Endpoint Security will integrate with Ivanti's Neurons automation platform, the companies announced. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ivanti and Lookout on Wednesday announced the integration of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security with the Ivanti Neurons automation platform.

The integration combines Lookout’s support for Android, iOS and Chrome OS devices into the Ivanti Go app, consolidating endpoint management and security functions for easier deployment and administration.

“Lookout is constantly exploring new ways to better protect customers,” said David Richardson, vice president of product at Lookout. “In a time where work environments are shifting dramatically, ensuring that a hybrid workforce can work from anywhere securely is an essential business priority for the modern enterprise. The joint solution from Lookout and Ivanti enables customers to confront the realities of data protection in today’s chaotic threat landscape, no matter the organization’s access or hosting method.”

Frank Dickson, who covers security and trust at IDC, said by fulling embedding the Lookout offering into the Ivanti UEM client, the partnership eliminates the integration and maintenance headaches for customers as Ivanti and Lookout retain ownership of the integration responsibility.

“Essentially, the initiative creates premium value: it helps to deliver secure outcomes,” said Dickson.