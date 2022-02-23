Microsoft claims industry’s first native multi-cloud security offering with Defender

Microsoft announced native support for Microsoft Defender in Google Cloud Platform. Pictured: A logo sits outside the Microsoft pavilion at the Fira Gran Via complex on March 3, 2015, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Microsoft announced several additions to its cloud security offerings Wednesday, including native support for Microsoft Defender in Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

In a blog post describing the new offerings, Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft security, compliance and identity wrote: "With GCP support, Microsoft is now the only cloud provider with native multicloud protection for the industry’s top three platforms — Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) (announced at Ignite last November), and now GCP."

Jakkal also announced Microsoft is unveiling its newly integrated CloudKnox Permissions Management for a public preview. CloudKnox Permissions Management is a centralized hub to provide visibility into identities across cloud platforms. The product stems from Microsoft's July acquisition of cloud infrastructure entitlement management firm CloudKnox.

The announcements are in conjunction with Microsoft's "What’s Next in Security" event slated for Feb. 24.

Other announcements include new functionalities for its Sentinel SIEM, including "basic logs" that will allow for more efficient searching for high-risk threats, and increases to the length it will archive data from two years to seven years.

Additionally, Microsoft will now support workload identities in Azure Active Directory, policy enforcement for macOS and Android, and a new Azure Payment secure payments processing service.